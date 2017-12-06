Teachers of the Year named at Perdido

Perdido Elementary / Middle School recently selected its Teachers of the Year for both middle school and elementary. Named as middle school Teacher of the Year was Miss Nita Long, and elementary was Ms. Gerri McDonald.

Miss Long is a native of Grove Hill, Alabama but currently resides in Saraland. She is a graduate of the University of Mobile where she earned a Bachelor of Science in biology and a minor in secondary education. She has been in the field of education for four years, three of which have been spent in the Baldwin County School System at Perdido School, where she teaches science and Pre-AP Science to seventh and eighth grades. She also serves as the cheer coach and the girls’ soccer and track coach. She has served as a middle school lead science teacher for two years and is completing her second year of e-MINTS training. She is engaged to be married this month.

Gerri McDonald has been a Gifted Education teacher in Baldwin County, since 2001, where she administers Second Grade Child Find, and also teaches Project Jubilee, middle school Humanities / Gifted Enrichment. She began her career teaching kindergarten in 1980 at Oak Hill Elementary School on Eglin AFB. Next, she taught PE in California, and kindergarten and third grade in Tennessee before moving back to Florida where she taught the 12 years prior to coming to Alabama.

In addition to classroom duties, Ms. McDonald is the PR person for her school, maintaining the school’s FB page, photographing and writing articles and submitting them weekly to the local news media. She coaches for the Scholars Bowl Team, is coordinator for the annual Veterans Day program and reception, and presents workshops for the Alabama Council on Economic Education throughout the state.

Ms. McDonald earned her BA and MA in Elementary Education from the University of West Florida, and Gifted Certification from South Alabama. She is also a National Board Certified Teacher.

Ms. McDonald received the Jenice Riley Scholarship twice, was recognized as Teacher of the Year three times, participated in the International Training of Writers (DC), Alabama Master Teacher of Economics, is a member of the Alabama Economics Teacher Hall of Fame, has written and received multiple grants.

She lives in Walnut Hill and is currently writing new curriculum for future ALCEE workshops, and preparing her students for the Regional Technology Fair and state Economics competitions.