RP Star Students

These Rachel Patterson Elementary students were named Star Students for November. They are from left, first row, Ty’Justice Wiggins, Livie Hadley, Havannah Killcreas, Brionna Sutton, Blake Bayne, Aubrey Winn, Kingston Crenshaw, Jakaden King, Tonia Richardson; second row, Cayden Bolar, Kimora Watson, Ava Bayne, Elycia McMillan, Kayden Riley, JaShayla Williams, Jeffrey Gentry; third row, Jamaurion Silar, Jade Harrelson, Breanna Richardson, McKenzy Rudolph, Dishaye Richardson, Qe’mora Taylor, Taelyn Lee; fourth row, DiJaylen Stevens, Karenity York, Willie Knight, Jamora Hunter, Jamarcus Hunter.

Not pictured are LaStareya Hudson, Glen Salter, and Angelina Lynn.