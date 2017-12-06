Christmas cheer at Perdido E/M School

By GERRI MCDONALD

Special to Atmore News

Christmas is just around the corner, and Perdido School held their annual Christmas in Perdido event Saturday, December 2.

Vendors showcased everything from homemade cinnamon rolls and Christmas decorations to vinyl decals, jewelry, and much more.

Also, school librarian Trachy Miller was holding a book fair in the library.

While parents enjoyed the shopping, children were treated to Breakfast with Santa. They enjoyed a pancake breakfast before sitting on Santa’s lap and whispering what they wanted most of all for Christmas.