Lodge IDs kids

Members of Carney Lodge #549 of Atmore and Grand Lodge of Alabama and a number of volunteers processed identification kits for children during Williams Station Day. They were set up inside the Atmore YMCA building.

Program Director Michael (Grif) Griffon with Grand Lodge was one of the people who worked with Danny Lowery with Carney Lodge.

You might think an ID kit means just fingerprinting, and you might think the service is available only for children, but you’d be wrong on both counts.

The Williams Station Day event was open and free for all children. They were indeed fingerprinted. They were also photographed and videoed. Each one was given a kit with all their information on cards and on a disc.

But there was more. Kids were asked questions – such as where they go when they’re upset – that could be helpful in finding them if they ran away.

Lowery reported that 26 kids were processed that day.

The identification service is also available for adults who could possibly come up missing – dementia patients, exchange students, missionaries.