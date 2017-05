Students recognized for excellence

Middle School students at Perdido School were recently recognized for their outstanding academic and athletic performances for the 2016/2017 school year.

Top academic honors went to Kloie Forbes, Valedictorian, and Madison Haddock, Salutatorian.

Sixth-graders who were recognized for academic excellence were Aiden Byrd, Savannah Catrett, Corban Crocker, Kendall Few, Sarah Holt, William Jackson, Anna Parker, Sydney Vinson, Josie Williams, Annalee Barnet, Zachary Coleman, Caitland Davis, Presley Dortch, Makayla Eubanks, Nathan Garner, Aspen Gerald, Christopher Johnson, Ceanna Livermore, Landon Long, Luke McIntyre, and Dakota McKinley

Seventh-graders who were recognized for academic and athletic excellence were Wyatt Boatwright, Noah Bryars, Chloe Burns, Braden Crysell, Tyler Drinkard, Andrew Guy, Hunter Hadley, Rachelle Koehrsen, Bryant Langele, Mary Reed, Peyton Watson, Alaina Young, Noah Barnett, Chance Bryars, Montana Carnley, Sydney Gardner, Charity James, Cole Koehrsen, Canyon Odom, Lily Powell, Jas Reed, Sierra Smith, Kaitlyn Stephens, Taylor Whatley, Raelee Young, Hannah Brooks, Mary Brooks, Justin Brunson, Tanner Durant, Alexis Ellis, Jasmine Hall, Hannah Harrison, Landen Harville, Alexis Hayles, Brady Howell, Johnny Jackson Breana Laird, Lillie Lanham, Chazney Livermore, Natalee Presley, Jackson Reid, Raven Ryland, Ayden Scarborough, Braxton Scarborough, Damian Singleton, Drew Turner, and Kaylee Williams.

Eighth-graders who were recognized for academic and athletic excellence were Lane Baggett, Jayla Bryars, Rhane Collier, Kody Cox, Elizabeth Crenshaw, Anyiah Cruse, Kloby Gill, Blake Hicks, Bryant Hicks, Hollin Lambeth, Waylon Lambeth, Wyatt Lambeth, Alyssa Long, Alexa Lusk, Devin Morris, Ariana Ryals, Lane Vinson, Tre’ Williams, Tristan Allen, Allison Brock, Kaleb Byrd, Collin Davis, Kloie Forbes, Coalten Glass, Tamron Gray, McKinsey Griffey, Madison Haddock, Angel Koehrsen, Jack Lindsey, Daughtry McGhee, Matthew Milstid, Blakeley Norris, Shaina Pimperl, Reece Roberts, Dustin Snow, Lindsey Stewart, Brooke Tyree, Taylor Tyree, Olina Vinson, Reese White, Emily Williams.

Athlete of the Year: Hannah Brooks and Lane Vinson

Academic Athlete of the Year: Kloie Forbes and Damian Singleton

Eighth-grade Principal’s Award (A/B average for sixth through grades: Allison Brock, Collin Davis, Kloie Forbes, Madison Haddock, Angel Koehrsen, Alexa Lusk, Daughtry McGhee, Blakeley Norris, Jada Richard, Reece Roberts, Dustin Snow, Lindsey Stewart, Brooke Tyree, Taylor Tyree, Reese White