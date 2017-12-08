Winter Weather Advisory issued for Escambia Co., Atmore

Escambia Academy Emergency Management Agency Director David Adams issued the following advisory Friday afternoon, December 8:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas of southwest Alabama, including Escambia County.

The potential for minor accumulations (of snow and/or ice) east of I-65 is increasing.

As night falls, the temperature will drop to below freezing, possibly causing the moisture on the roads and bridges to freeze (black ice).

These conditions could persist through mid-morning Saturday, and driving could become very dangerous during this period. If you must drive, please use extreme caution.