Caraway, Dickerson wed

On a beautiful Autumn Sunday afternoon October 29, 2017, in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Sarah Joyner Dickerson and Marcus Wayne Caraway exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of their family.

The bride was beautiful as her father walked her down the aisle. Sarah designed her wedding dress using Birmingham, Alabama wedding gown designer Heidi Elnora’s Build-A-Bride collection. She wore the romantic and soft A-line silhouette called Ella Grace made out of silk organza, the Hillary Halter made out of corded silk lace from New York, and a dainty belt with oval crackled white stones and crystal clusters. She finished her look with a fingertip length veil and custom made jewel.

Her sister, Mandy Dickerson Green, was Matron of Honor. The bride’s brother, Paul Stuart Dickerson, was best man. The groom’s cousin, Carter Overstreet, was ring bearer. Pastor Wesley Sundberg performed the ceremony.