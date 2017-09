The Atmore VFW Auxiliary held a peanut boil Saturday morning, September 9. They sold out of 150 pounds of peanuts, with proceeds going to benefit veterans. They also accepted $5 donations for VetDog pins to benefit the program which provides service dogs to veterans. Shown at the peanut boil are, from left, Auxiliary member Kathy Blackburn, veteran Jackey Croley, member Debbie Thornton, veteran Shug Thornton, members Jenny Hutto and Jackey Odom.