Ms. Michael Findley’s second grade class at Escambia Academy studied about the early days of our country. One of their projects was to construct a covered wagon. Shown above, girls display their covered wagons, from left, Kate Davis, Macie McGhee, Bradleigh Stinson, Ivey Donaldson, Annberly Dunn and Hallie Emmons. Below, from left, the boys show their projects, AJ Hollinger, Asher Covington, Grant Sasser, Will Strawbridge, Chap Thompson, Warner Maxwell and Danny Doerr.