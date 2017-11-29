Fever, flu, colds spreading across Lower Alabama

According to Sickweather, the world’s first real-time map of human health, the following reported illness and symptoms are running rampant in the Mobile-Pensacola region, including Escambia County and Atmore:

According to the health monitoring organization, fever and flu were “trending high” in and around Mobile and Pensacola during the recent Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Reports of common cold were also prevalent in this region, whereas reports of ear infection, which had become a common ailment in the region, are on the decline.

For more information, those interested may refer to the free Sickweather mobile apps (for iOS, http://sick.io/ios, and for Android: http://sick.io/android) to track these and other illnesses in your area.

Sickweather, which has received numerous awards and been recognized for accurately forecasting outbreaks up to 15 weeks in advance, also offers a Live Map feature at www.sickweather.com for keeping track of medical maladies in any particular area of the country.