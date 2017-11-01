Voncile Stallworth honored

Mrs. Voncile Stallworth was the recipient of The Bethlehem District Association #2 Service Award, presented on October 19, by the Moderator Reverend Danny Benjamin.

This award, which was presented during the 148th Annual Session, represented Mrs. Stallworth’s outstanding and lasting contribution of more than 40 years of service as an instructor of the District Department of Ushers and The District Department of The Christian Home.

Accompanying Mrs. Stallworth to the ceremony in Monroeville were Deacon Anthony Marshall and Sister Magaline Marshall; Trustee Lovie D. Adams; Trustees Dorothy Brazwell, Essie McNeal, and Rosie Jones; Sister Mildred Poindexter; and the Rev. Dr. Michael Wilson.