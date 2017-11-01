Benefit set for Respresses

On October 1, Tyler and Ashley Respress were involved in a terrible vehicle accident in Walnut Hill. They sustained long-lasting injuries.

Cowgirls 4 Community is holding a barrel race and benefit to raise funds for them. The event will take place Sunday, November 12, Carol Hodgeson Covered Arena in Bay Minette.

Cowboy Church will start things off at 10 a.m., with exhibitions, grand entry, Pee Wee (8 and under) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Other events begin at 1.

For more information, visit Facebook Cowgirls4Community, or email cowgirls4community@gmail.com.