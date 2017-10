Atmore’s Welcome Center held an open house Thursday, October 19. The center, located in the Peavy-Webb Building in Heritage Park, will be open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be manned by Atmore Historical Society volunteers. Shown are AHS officers and volunteers, from left, Bob Miller, Herb Hackman, Joan Hackman, Sarah Brown, Sandra Gray, Barbara McCoy, and Foster Kizer.