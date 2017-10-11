Lassiter speaks at Lions Club

The Atmore Lions Club met on Wednesday, October 4.

The speaker for the program was Hope Lassiter, Atmore Public Library director, who spoke on the Atmore Bicentennial Committee. She outlined the two hayride tours which the committee will sponsor at Williams Station Day on the 28th of October.

Committee member Nancy Karrick outlined the April 29, 2018, band / choral program to be presented by Escambia County Middle School and Escambia County High School music departments featuring music about Alabama and by Alabama composers. She also showed proof copies of the Williams Station Cemetery Walking Tour brochure done in conjunction with the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce.