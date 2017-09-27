GWFCU earns 5-star rating

Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union has earned a coveted 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial, the Nation’s Premier Bank and Credit Union Rating Firm. (A five-star rating indicates this credit union excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more.) Earning and maintaining this top 5-Star rating for 93 consecutive quarters puts Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union in an even more prominent position as a “Sustained Superiority Credit Union.” This designation is reserved for the top 10 percent, institutions that have maintained Bauer’s highest rating longer than 90 percent of the industry and proves once again that Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union is among the best of the industry.

“By earning Bauer’s highest 5-Star rating, Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union proves to its members and the field of prospective members that it is not only committed to their needs but also to financial discipline,” said Karen L. Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “As times change, so do members’ needs. Institutions like Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union excel at finding ways to meet these ever-changing needs while maintaining financial discipline and prudent underwriting.”