Food scores released

The following Escambia County food / lodging establishment ratings were released by the Alabama Department of Public Health for August. Ratings are ranked by score, low to high.

FSE = Food Service Establishment

Alabama Wing House, Atmore, 81, FSE

Subway #26660, Hwy. 113, Brewton, 87, FSE

George’s Old Time BBQ, Brewton, 90, FSE

Buster’s Restaurant, Atmore, 90, FSE

Mark’s, Brewton, 90, FSE

Mom’s Soul Food To Go, Atmore, 90, FSE

Maw Maw’s Country Kitchen, Flomaton, 90, FSE

Diamond #23, Hwy. 21 N., Atmore, 91, FSE

Waffle House # 1969, Atmore, 91, FSE

Country Club of Brewton, 92, FSE

Brenda Faye’s Buffet, East Brewton, 92, FSE

The Oaks Café, LLC, Brewton, 92, FSE

McDonald’s of Brewton, 93, FSE

Golds BBQ, Atmore, 93, FSE

Diamond Gasoline Station #7, Hwy. 113, Brewton, 93, FSE

Circle K # 2721575, Forrest Ave., East Brewton, 94, FSE

McDonald’s, S. Main St., Atmore, 94, FSE

Pizza Hut # 2077, Flomaton, 95, FSE

Hardee’s (A) #5678, Atmore, 95, FSE

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Atmore, 96, FSE

Norwood BP # 1, Hwy. 31, Flomaton, 96, Limited Food

Spudd’s, Atmore, 96, Limited Food

Brewton Middle School, Brewton, 96, School Lunchroom – Public

David’s Catfish House, Brewton, 96, FSE

Arby’s, Atmore, 96, FSE

Chang Xing Buffet, Inc., Brewton, 96, FSE

Huxford Elementary School, 97 ,School Lunchroom – Public

Dixie Catfish Shack, Atmore, 97, FSE

Hampton Inn Kitchen, Atmore, 97, Limited Food

Atmore Dragway, Atmore, 97, FSE

Escambia Academy, Atmore, 98, School Lunchroom – Private

Escambia County Middle School, Atmore, 98, School Lunchroom – Public

Rachel Patterson Elementary School, Atmore, 98, School Lunchroom – Public

Little Hands Childcare Center, East Brewton , 98, Daycare Food Service

Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, Atmore, 98, Limited Food

Escambia County High School, Atmore, 99, School Lunchroom – Public

W. S. Neal Elementary School, East Brewton, 99, School Lunchroom – Public

W. S. Neal Middle School, East Brewton, 99, School Lunchroom – Public

W. S. Neal High School, East Brewton, 99, School Lunchroom – Public

Taco Bell # 30463, Atmore, 99, FSE

Kim’s Coney Island Burgers, LLC, East Brewton, 99, FSE

Flomaton High School, 100, School Lunchroom – Public

Brewton Elementary School, 100, School Lunchroom – Public

Pollard McCall Jr. High School, 100, School Lunchroom – Public

J&K Concessions, Atmore, 100, FSE