Food scores released

The following Escambia County food / lodging establishment ratings were released by the Alabama Department of Public Health for August. Ratings are ranked by score, low to high.
FSE = Food Service Establishment
Alabama Wing House, Atmore, 81, FSE
Subway #26660, Hwy. 113, Brewton, 87, FSE
George’s Old Time BBQ, Brewton, 90, FSE
Buster’s Restaurant, Atmore, 90, FSE
Mark’s, Brewton, 90, FSE
Mom’s Soul Food To Go, Atmore, 90, FSE
Maw Maw’s Country Kitchen, Flomaton, 90, FSE
Diamond #23, Hwy. 21 N., Atmore, 91, FSE
Waffle House # 1969, Atmore, 91, FSE
Country Club of Brewton, 92, FSE
Brenda Faye’s Buffet, East Brewton, 92, FSE
The Oaks Café, LLC, Brewton, 92, FSE
McDonald’s of Brewton, 93, FSE
Golds BBQ, Atmore, 93, FSE
Diamond Gasoline Station #7, Hwy. 113, Brewton, 93, FSE
Circle K # 2721575, Forrest Ave., East Brewton, 94, FSE
McDonald’s, S. Main St., Atmore, 94, FSE
Pizza Hut # 2077, Flomaton, 95, FSE
Hardee’s (A) #5678, Atmore, 95, FSE
Kentucky Fried Chicken, Atmore, 96, FSE
Norwood BP # 1, Hwy. 31, Flomaton, 96, Limited Food
Spudd’s, Atmore, 96, Limited Food
Brewton Middle School, Brewton, 96, School Lunchroom – Public
David’s Catfish House, Brewton, 96, FSE
Arby’s, Atmore, 96, FSE
Chang Xing Buffet, Inc., Brewton, 96, FSE
Huxford Elementary School, 97 ,School Lunchroom – Public
Dixie Catfish Shack, Atmore, 97, FSE
Hampton Inn Kitchen, Atmore, 97, Limited Food
Atmore Dragway, Atmore, 97, FSE
Escambia Academy, Atmore, 98, School Lunchroom – Private
Escambia County Middle School, Atmore, 98, School Lunchroom – Public
Rachel Patterson Elementary School, Atmore, 98, School Lunchroom – Public
Little Hands Childcare Center, East Brewton , 98, Daycare Food Service
Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, Atmore, 98, Limited Food
Escambia County High School, Atmore, 99, School Lunchroom – Public
W. S. Neal Elementary School, East Brewton, 99, School Lunchroom – Public
W. S. Neal Middle School, East Brewton, 99, School Lunchroom – Public
W. S. Neal High School, East Brewton, 99, School Lunchroom – Public
Taco Bell # 30463, Atmore, 99, FSE
Kim’s Coney Island Burgers, LLC, East Brewton, 99, FSE
Flomaton High School, 100, School Lunchroom – Public
Brewton Elementary School, 100, School Lunchroom – Public
Pollard McCall Jr. High School, 100, School Lunchroom – Public
J&K Concessions, Atmore, 100, FSE