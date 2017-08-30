ECHS giveaway over

The Escambia County High School third annual Days of Summer Giveaway finished up Monday, August 28.
Winners are as follows:
August 7 – CharGriller “Akorn” – Karen Flowers
August 8 – TCL Roku Smart TV – Ruth Vickery
August 9 – KitchenAid Stand Mixer – Chris Smith
August 10 – Bostitch 18v 2 Tool Set – Chris Harrison
August 11 – HP Stream Notebook – Ryan K. Lisenby
August 12 – iFLY Fibertech 2 pc. luggage – Sarah Smith
August 13 – Keurig 425 – Tommy Thompson
August 14 – Hyper Tough Pressure Washer – Kevin Hoomes
August 15 – Sanyo 32” LED TV – April Sells
August 16 – Fitbit Blaze – Bobbie Respress
August 17 – Razor PowerCore e100 Scooter – Amber Rowland
August 18 – Bushnell Trophy Cam HD – Greg Shehan
August 19 – ASUS X 540 Notebook PC – Hank Campbell
August 20 – Lifetime 46” Basketball Goal with Indoor / Outdoor Ball – Kim Eddins
August 21 – Prostaff Nikon Scope – Mike Johnson
August 22 – TCL Roku Smart TV – Toni Sanders
August 23 – LG Home Theater Sound System – Claudette Nix
August 24 – His and Hers Bicycles – Hank Lee
August 25 – Schumacher 1200A Portable Power Station – Doug Agerton
August 26 – Samsung Galaxy Tab A – Glenn Carlee
August 27 – Sanyo 32” LED TV – Ben Odom
August 28 – 3-Night Stay, Orange Beach – Ginger Cochran
All prizes provided by Walmart of Atmore. Beach stay provided by Joyce Miller.