ECHS giveaway over

The Escambia County High School third annual Days of Summer Giveaway finished up Monday, August 28.

Winners are as follows:

August 7 – CharGriller “Akorn” – Karen Flowers

August 8 – TCL Roku Smart TV – Ruth Vickery

August 9 – KitchenAid Stand Mixer – Chris Smith

August 10 – Bostitch 18v 2 Tool Set – Chris Harrison

August 11 – HP Stream Notebook – Ryan K. Lisenby

August 12 – iFLY Fibertech 2 pc. luggage – Sarah Smith

August 13 – Keurig 425 – Tommy Thompson

August 14 – Hyper Tough Pressure Washer – Kevin Hoomes

August 15 – Sanyo 32” LED TV – April Sells

August 16 – Fitbit Blaze – Bobbie Respress

August 17 – Razor PowerCore e100 Scooter – Amber Rowland

August 18 – Bushnell Trophy Cam HD – Greg Shehan

August 19 – ASUS X 540 Notebook PC – Hank Campbell

August 20 – Lifetime 46” Basketball Goal with Indoor / Outdoor Ball – Kim Eddins

August 21 – Prostaff Nikon Scope – Mike Johnson

August 22 – TCL Roku Smart TV – Toni Sanders

August 23 – LG Home Theater Sound System – Claudette Nix

August 24 – His and Hers Bicycles – Hank Lee

August 25 – Schumacher 1200A Portable Power Station – Doug Agerton

August 26 – Samsung Galaxy Tab A – Glenn Carlee

August 27 – Sanyo 32” LED TV – Ben Odom

August 28 – 3-Night Stay, Orange Beach – Ginger Cochran

All prizes provided by Walmart of Atmore. Beach stay provided by Joyce Miller.