The congregation of Apostle True Doctrine Holiness Church will hold their 23rd Pastoral Appreciation honoring Pastor Isabell Brazzell August 30 – September 1, 7:30 p.m. nightly. Services climax Sunday, September 3, 6 p.m.

The theme / Scripture is I Corinthians 4:5.

Guest speaker is Apostle Fredrick Epraim of Greater Work International Ministry, Lithonia, Georgia.

Apostle True Doctrine Holiness Church is located at 1100 Robinsonville Road / East Sunset Drive, Atmore.