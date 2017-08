The Pride of Atmore Committee selected the yard of Chris and Courtney Harrison, 408 S. Main Street, as the August Yard of the Month. The presentation was made Monday, July 31. Shown are, from left, Lesley Harrison (Chris’ sister), Myrna Monroe, Scott Benton, Harper Harrison, Riley Harrison, Chris Harrison (behind his sons), Sheryl Vickery, and Bub Gideons.