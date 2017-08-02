By Carolyn Bivins

Escambia County 4-H Club is happy to welcome Kelly Rexroat, our new 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent. Kelly came to us at the start of April from Lexington, Kentucky, where he served as a 4-H Youth Development Program Assistant in Fayette County for over 8 years.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Science in Human Development and Leadership with a focus in Youth and Nonprofit Leadership from Murray State University, and is currently working on his Doctorate of Education in P-20 Education and Community Leadership from Murray State University.

Kelly is excited about the opportunities for continuing great in-school, extracurricular programs and bringing in new programs as desired by the youth of Escambia County. Some of the new programs include 4-H S.A.F.E. shooting sports (archery, riflery, etc.), Alabama 4-H Water Watch, day camps, and many more. He is excited about the opportunities here and is anxious to get things moving on programming for the upcoming year.

Feel free to call the Escambia County Extension office at (251) 867-7760 to talk with Kelly about program ideas and how you can be more involved as a 4-H Volunteer.

Welcome aboard, Kelly! We look forward to working with you and your 4-H Team for many more years.

Recently 4-Hers participated in the 4 Days of 4-H Camp at the Escambia County Extension Office. Here is an easy snack recipe they had fun making, It’s called Mini Corn Dog Muffins. Enjoy!

Mini Corn Dog Muffins

1/ 2 cup melted butter

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup all-purpose flour

­1/ 2 cup sugar

1/ 2 tsp. baking soda

1/ 2 tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 cup cornmeal

8-10 all-beef hot dogs, cut into 1” bites

1. Wisk together butter and sugar. Add eggs and stir well. Add buttermilk and whisk together.

2. In a separate bowl, combine baking soda, cornmeal, flour, and salt. Stir to combine. Whisk into the wet ingredients in two batches.

3. Spray a mini-muffin tin with non-stick spray, and spoon 1 tablespoon of batter into each mini-muffin cup. Place one hot dog bite into the middle of each muffin cup.

4. Bake 8-12 minutes at 375 degrees or until cornbread is golden brown. Let cool in mini-muffin tin for 5 minutes before serving.

Recipe makes around 36 mini corn dog muffins.