Guess how many dimes – Junior Auxiliary holding fund-raiser

The American Legion Junior Auxiliary is holding a fund-raiser but not for themselves. Proceeds will benefit the USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital (Children’s Miracle Network).

It will cost you $1 for one guess – how many dimes are in the bottle. The winner will receive a $50 gift card.

The deadline for submitting a guess is Monday, July 31. The winner will be announced that day.

The bottle of dimes is at the Atmore News office, 128 S. Main. You can come by Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.