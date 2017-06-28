Davis named among top real estate professionals

Patty Helton Davis of PHD Realty was named one of America’s top real estate professionals by REAL Trends, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. She is now a member of the “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Davis is now ranked in the top one-half of 1 percent of the more than 1.25 million Realtors® nationwide.

The Thousand real estate professionals was announced on June 23, with four separate categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:

* Individual Sales Professionals – Sales volume

* Individual Sales Professionals – Transaction sides (in each real estate transaction, there are two sides that can be represented by a real estate agent: a buyer’s and a seller’s.)

* Team Professionals – Sales volume

* Team Professionals – Transaction sides

For the third year, REAL Trends added two new categories to The Thousand ranking based on of average sales price. This new category is broken down into the top 50 residential agents and agent teams for excellence in:

* Individual Sales Professionals – Average Sales Price

* Team Professionals – Average Sales Price

According to The Thousand, Davis had transaction sides totaling 171, ranking her 87th in the nation.

“The best individual agents and teams – including Davis’ award-winning efforts – were nothing short of phenomenal considering the challenges in today’s complex housing market,” said Steve Murray, founder of REAL Trends, a Denver-based consulting, publishing and communications company and The Trusted

Source that complies the yearly, third-party verified list.

“Being a member of The Thousand is an incredible achievement in today’s increasingly competitive environment. This elite group of sales associates are proven professionals who bring together innovative marketing solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with best-in-class customer service to consistently exceed their clients expectations. Her success put them in the top 1 percent of more than 1.25 million REALTORS® nationwide,” said Luke Bahrenburg, vice president of real estate advertising at Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be named to The Thousand,” said Davis, who serves clients primarily in Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida. “It’s incredibly gratifying to help customers find their dream homes as well as help them sell their properties quickly and for the highest price possible.”

The ranking of The Thousand can be found at www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt1000.