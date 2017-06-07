Incumbents win PCI election

Three incumbents were successful in their bid for re-election on the Poarch Creek Tribal Council.
Tribal Chairman Stephanie Bryan and At Large members Arthur Mothershed and Garvis Sells won handily without run-offs in the election held Saturday, June 3.
Bryan received 825 votes to challenger Anthony Peebles’ 43 votes and Eddie Tullis’ 594 votes.
For the two At Large seats, Mothershed and Sells faced 12 challengers. The votes were as follows:
Arthur Mothershed – 665
Garvis Sells – 477
Randy Adams – 58
Clayton Coon – 293
Rodney L. Exum – 51
Ed Jarman –15
Brenda Steeley Johnson – 200
Gloria Sells Krafka – 203
Steven Ledkins – 256
Wesley Manning – 148
Carrie McGhee Martin – 112
Eialeasha Elizabeth “Leasha” Martin – 39
Kevin D. McGhee – 220
Anita McGhee Tuel – 132
According to the PCI Election Board, 1,471 General Council Members voted in the election, with 273 absentee ballots, 669 walk-in ballots, and 529 in person ballots cast.