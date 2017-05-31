We remember …

By MICKEY POWELL

Special to Atmore News

SP5 James Rayford Gohagin US Army from Atmore, killed in action May 13, 1969, 48 years ago, at only 21 years of age. He served his country and C Btry. 2nd Bn. 319th Artillery 101st Abn. Div. USARV. He was in Vietnam 11 months and 23 days. Resting in peace at McCullough Community Cemetery, McCullough Alabama. His name is on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Arlington, Va., P25W L099.

SP4 Edward (Jake) Nisewonger US Army from Flomaton, killed in action May 15, 1970, 46 years ago, at 20 years of age. He served his country and C-65th Eng BN 25th Inf Div. He was in Vietnam two months and two days. Resting in peace at Little Escambia Baptist Church Flomaton, Alabama. His name is on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Arlington, Va., P10E L046.

SP4 JC Summerlin US Army from Brewton, killed in action May 21 1971, 46 years ago, at 20 years of age. He served his country and “A” 1st BN, 61st Inf, 1st Bde, 5th Inf Div as a combat infantryman. He was in Vietnam eight months. Resting in peace in Cannan Freewill Baptist Church In Brewton. His name is on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Arlington, Va., P03W L048.