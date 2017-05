The Pride of Atmore Committee began a new initiative this week. Actually, they’ve revived an old Atmore tradition – the Yard of the Month. The first award recipients were Floyd and Betty Adams on Main Street. Floyd said he didn’t think his yard was worthy of the award, but he was grateful and honored. Committee members are shown with Floyd and Betty at the presentation Monday, May 1, from left, Myrna Monroe, Floyd Adams, Bub Gideons, Betty Adams, and Tom Tschida.