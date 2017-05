The congregation of Huxford Baptist Church invites all to their open house for the new Fellowship Hall Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On May 20, 2016, a storm damaged the fellowship hall / educational building. After much prayer and consideration, the congregation voted to build anew.

They invite everyone to join them as they celebrate God’s blessings.

Huxford Baptist Church is located at 6520 McCullough Road.

News photo by Missie Tschida