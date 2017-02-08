January-Bell graduates with honors

Rainy January-Bell, a native of Atmore, graduated from Alabama A&M University with a B.S. Degree (Cum Laude Honors) in Computer Science on December 9, 2016.

January-Bell was on the Dean’s List from 2012 through 2016; a member of the AAMU University Echoes Student Ambassador Program, 2013-2015; the 2015 Miss AAMU Echoes Student Ambassador Representative; 2015-2016 President of the Sigma Beta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. at AAMU; member of the Sigma Beta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. at AAMU since 2014; chairperson and member of the AAMU IEEE Women in Engineering Affinity Group, 2012-2016; and, a Pathways Student Intern at Redstone Arsenal Army Base since 2016. January-Bell is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Computer Science at Georgia Institute of Technology.

January-Bell is a 2012 graduate of Escambia County High School, and was in the Top 10 of her class.

She is married to Trevon Bell, a senior majoring in Electrical Engineering at AAMU, graduating in December 2017. The couple has one daughter, Autumn Rain Bell. January-Bell is the daughter of William and Paulette German of Atmore; and, the daughter-in-law of Bobby and Raquel Carter of Lineville, Ala. She is also the granddaughter of Johnnia German of Perdido, Ala., and the late Eddie German, as well as the granddaughter of both the late Eddie and Thelma Autrey.

January-Bell is the niece of Rhonda (Wayne) Johnson of Atmore, Ala. She and her family are members of Emmanuel’s Faith Center Church in Walnut Hill, Fla., with Bishop Wayne Johnson and Pastor Ledell Johnson, Jr. as presiding pastors.