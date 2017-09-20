Welcome to the world, Jaxon Sawyer Cole

Steven and Jennifer (Coon) Cole of Molino, Fla. joyously announce the arrival of their second child, Jaxon Sawyer Cole, Monday September 11, 2017 at 8:14 a.m. at West Florida Hospital. Jaxon weighed 9 pounds and 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Cathi and Tom Benner and Ray Coon, all of Atmore, Ala.

Maternal great-grandparents are Betty and Floyd Adams; Jerry and Ginger Cochran and Dale Fiveash, all of Atmore.

Paternal grandparents are John and Cynthia Cole of Molino.

Paternal great-grandparents are the late Dorothy and Elbert Montgomery and the late Pearl Wiggins.

Jaxon was enthusiastically welcomed home by his big brother, Brandan Ray Cole.