The pastor and congregation at Unity Baptist Church invite all to Homecoming Sunday, October 1, at 10 a.m. This is also the church’s 32nd anniversary.

Special guest speaker is Pastor Derek Farr from Roanoke, Ala. Pastor Derek is also a ventriloquist and has worked with his side-kick “Charlie” since 1996.

There will be special music.

Dinner on the grounds will follow the worship service.