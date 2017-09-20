Enjoy some spaghetti, help a mission

Stan and Ruth Schrock and their sons Austin and Denver are moving to Peru later this year to work in the Mi Refugio children’s home.

If you would like to help them in their mission work, please attend a spaghetti supper fund-raiser at Grace Fellowship Saturday, September 23, 4:30 – 7 pm.

There will be food, fellowship, and more information on the Mi Refugio children’s home. You also will have an opportunity to sign up to get additional updates.

Spaghetti plates will be available for dine in or carry out.

The funds raised from the sale of food will first go toward a shelter for the Schrock family and then for other expenses accrued in helping the children at Mi Refugio.