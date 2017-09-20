Cougars cage the Eagles

By PAOLO GORME

News Sports Writer

The Escambia Academy Cougars faced the Jackson Academy Eagles for their second region game of the season. Both teams were undefeated coming into the game, but the Cougars remain perfect on the season winning their sixth straight game.

Shutting the Eagles out, the Cougars had 380 yards of total offense, with 177 passing and 203 rushing yards respectively on 53 plays of offense. To go along with the 380 yards, EA had 13 first downs and converted 3 of 8 third downs. The Cougars were also penalized 12 times in the game.

The defense held Jackson to only 169 total yards. Jackson was penalized 9 times during the course of the game.

The Cougars obtained the first possession of the game. In that series Jabe Dawe’s pass was intercepted by Eagle Marquis Williamson III at the Cougars 44-yard line. The Eagles couldn’t capitalize on the turnover.

At the 8:07 mark of the first quarter, Jackson Academy fumbled the ball and the Cougars recovered the ball at their own 49-yard line. Pat McGhee took the hand off and took the ball in for a 44-yard rushing touchdown. They attempted to go for 2 but the play failed. Nearing the end of the quarter, Louie Turner ran through the Eagle defense for a 13-yard touchdown and also scored the 2- point conversion making the score 14 to nothing.

Ten seconds into the second quarter, McGhee picked off the Eagles’ pass at the Cougar 15-yard line. In that offensive series, Fred Flavors had a 36-yard reception followed by a 29-yard gain by Turner. A quarterback sneak by Jabe Dawe at the goal line completed the series and made the score 20-0 and that was the score heading into the locker room for halftime.

The Cougars scored twice in the second half. Flavors ran the ball in for a 14-yard touchdown and the 2-point conversion was good. The score was 28-0 with 10:27 left in the third quarter. MJ Jones caught a 66-yard reception towards the end of the third quarter which was the longest of the night.

The last touchdown was scored by Turner on a 15-yard rush. With the extra point good by Jace Daniels, the score was 35-0.

Turner racked up 113 yards rushing on 12 carries. Dawe threw for 177 yards completing 8 out of 14 attempts with an interception.

“We were pleased with the outcome of the game because we won the game,” Head Coach Hugh Fountain said. “It was a tough and physical game, but there were a lot of penalties in that game and we’re going to have to them cut out for sure because they are not good for you if we’re going to be a good football team. The game was ragged throughout the course of the game in different ways but it’s hard to be ragged with a 35 to nothing win. I’m proud of the boys for persevering and fighting through the whole night.”

The Cougars’ next game will be on the road against the Jay Royals from Jay, Florida on September 22nd. The Cougars hope to keep their win streak alive. Go Cougars!

News photo by Ditto Gorme