Elegant Ladies of Essence attended a retreat in Panama City, Florida recently – and they took Atmore News with them. Show are, from left, front, Sandra McPherson, treasurer; Bonnie Johnson, secretary; Margaret Pace, holding Atmore News; back, Shirley Longmire, assistant treasurer; Angelia Knight, assistant secretary; Pam Jackson; Deborah Bishop; Judy McGlon; Pat Mason; Mechelle Forney, vice president; Betty Holly, president.