Three arrested in Wednesday shooting on Patterson Street (Updated)

Three arrested in Wednesday shooting on Patterson Street

Atmore police have charged an Atmore man with the Wednesday night shooting of another Atmore man on Patterson Street. Two other Atmore men were also arrested, each charged with trying to help hide the weapon that was believed to have been used.

The intended target of the gunfire was not identified, and police did not say whether the man was hit by any of the bullets.

Brooks said a small crowd had gathered along Patterson Street after someone “caught a snake, killed a snake or did something with a snake.”

Suddenly, Ballard walked into the crowd, brandishing a pistol, and accused a man of stealing his bicycle. The accused bicycle thief then took off running, with the gunman hot on his heels.

Police also arrested 47-year-old Eddie Tolbert and 44-year-old Kenyatta McCants after their investigation turned up evidence that each tried to help Ballard conceal the weapon.

Tolbert, who is being held under a $7,500 bond is charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. McCants is charged with one count each of felony possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and public intoxication. His bond was set at $10,000.