Dietrich to speak in Brewton

Noted writer Sean Dietrich will be the guest speaker at the August 22 meeting of the Escambia County (Ala.) Historical Society.

Dietrich is a columnist and novelist, known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Southern Living, Good Grit, The Tallahassee Democrat, South Magazine, Yellowhammer News, the Bitter Southerner, Thom Magazine, and The Mobile Press Register, and he has authored seven books.

The program begins at 3 p.m., at the McMillan Museum on the Brewton campus of Coastal Alabama Community College.

The public is invited to attend.