American Legion Juniors meet, exceed goals

The girls pictured are making poppies that are used to the memory of military who have given the ultimate sacrifice of themselves to secure and maintain the freedom we have in this country.

These poppies have been used primarily at Memorial Day and Veterans Day to remember those who died in Flanders Field in World War l.

This is one of the activities taught to young women who are members of the American Legion Junior Auxiliary. Areas of guidance for these young ladies are respect for God, respect for our country, respect for and service to our military, and service to our community and our country. These girls are encouraged to set goals for their futures. Some of the activities available to help shape the futures are Junior Leadership Camp and Girls State sponsored by the Auxiliary. Girls State is available to girls in high school entering their senior year. There are qualifications that must be met. These girls do not have to belong to the Junior Auxiliary, but the Junior Auxiliary members at this level of education certainly may compete. Girls State promotes the development of young ladies as future leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism. They are taught how the democratic process works at the city, county and national levels.

We would like to recognize some of the accomplishments of these young ladies pictured here:

Ariel Whatley – President of Junior Auxiliary (several years) – attended Girl’s State last year, attended Junior Leadership Camp, Salutatorian at Escambia County High School (ECHS) this year, Chamber Ambassador, ECHS Drum Major for 4 years, co-captain of Scholars Bowl Team, member of Phi Beta Kappa, and recipient of American Legion scholarship and two scholarships to Troy University.

Breanna McGowan – Vice President Junior Auxiliary – recipient of Leadership Award at Escambia County Middle School and recipient of Athletic Award, had highest GPA in her class and won first place in VFW Patriot Pen contest.

Autumn Reed – Treasurer of Junior Auxiliary – attended Girls State this year (was elected county commissioner and held a position on the newspaper staff). Was a member of the Leo Club and served 56 volunteer hours this year.

Abby Reed – Secretary of Junior Auxiliary – had perfect attendance at Flomaton High School this year.

For information on how you may become a member of the American Legion Junior Auxiliary, contact one of these girls or Mary Stanley 251-359-0199. A message can be left on the American Legion voicemail @ 446-1403.