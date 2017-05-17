Thomas, Wilson wed

Zackary Thomas and Kerri Wilson of Atmore, Ala. exchanged wedding vows May 10, 2017 in Century, Fla.

Kerri is the daughter of Donna and David Fitzpatrick of Goodway, Ala. and Richard Everette of Atmore.

The bride’s grandparents are Dorothy Smith and the late Ray O. Smith of Goodway and Carolyn and Alfred Nall of Excel, Ala. and the late Grover Everette of Atmore.

Zack is the son of Allen and Mitzi Thomas and LaJuana and Bo Bryars, all of Atmore.

The groom’s grandparents are Eunice Bell and the late Jimmy Bell of Atmore and the late Velma Ryals and Urbin Thomas

The couple will reside in Atmore with daughters, KyLeigh and Jayla and fur babies, Fonzie and Khloe.