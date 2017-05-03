GECA presenting radio drama

The Greater Escambia Council for the Arts (GECA) is presenting a radio drama Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, 7 p.m., each night. These are actually two shows – a Philip Marlowe detective show called Red Wind and one from Inner Sanctum Mysteries called The Voice on the Wire. If you’ve never seen a Foley team (sound effects) in action, you’ll enjoy that as well as the dramas.

The shows are just before Mother’s Day, so buy your mom a ticket and take her to an old-fashion radio show. Tickets, $10 each, will be available at the door.