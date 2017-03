Each year United Bank employees pledge their support for United Fund of Atmore through payroll deduction. To support its employees and the UF, United Bank Charitable Foundation matched UB employee donations dollar for dollar. On February 22, Emilee Waters presented a check on behalf of the United Bank Charitable Foundation for $771.66 to the UF Board representing ​the 2016 employee match. Shown are, from left, Emilee Waters, and UF board members Jordan Barnett and Lesley Harrison.