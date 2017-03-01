UB announces officer transitions

United Bank’s President and CEO Robert R. Jones, III, recently announced the transition of two bank officers. The officers and their new positions are

* Lisa Hastings, Vice President, Atmore Branch Manager

* Kellie Odom, Vice President, Consumer Small Business Credit Officer

Lisa Hastings, Atmore Branch Manager, joined the bank in February of 2012 and is responsible for management of both the Atmore Main Branch and Southside Branch. Hastings earned an Associate’s degree in Business Management from Faulkner State Community College and a Bachelor of Finance from the University of South Alabama.

Formerly the branch manager of United Bank at the Eastern Shore Center, Hastings brings more than 35 years banking experience to her new role. Hastings has knowledge in Human Resources, Marketing, Treasury Management and Senior Relationship Banking. She is past Treasurer of Rodeo for Kids and past member of the Board of Adjustments for District 1 in Baldwin County. She is an active member of the planning committee for the Eastern Shore Chamber Youth

Leadership program and a member of Durant Chapel Baptist Church. Hastings’ office is located on the first floor of United Bank’s Atmore Main location.

Kellie Odom, Consumer Small Business Credit Officer, joined United Bank in March of 2001 and is responsible for training and development of Consumer Lenders. Odom earned a Bachelor of Business Management from University of Mobile and a Master’s in Business Administration from Auburn University at Montgomery. Odom is also a graduate of Alabama School of Banking.

Formerly the Atmore Branch Manager, Odom brings more than 15 years management experience to her new role. Odom began her career at United Bank as a management trainee where she gained significant banking experience preparing her for multiple leadership roles within United Bank. She is a past Board of Director of the Atmore Area YMCA and past board member of both United Fund and Alabama Young Bankers. She is an active Rotary board member and serves on their annual benefit Clay Shoot Committee. Odom’s office is located in the building formerly known as the United Bank Agri Finance Building.