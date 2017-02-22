Aliceville coach expected to accept ECHS job

Sources close to the search for a new head football coach and athletic director at Escambia County High School have reported that Rico Jackson, who led Aliceville High’s Yellow Jackets to the 2016 Class 2A finals, has been recommended for the job.

Jackson, one of 64 applicants for the position, was reportedly the unanimous choice of a six-person committee that consisted of Assistant Superintendent of Education Beth Drew, Escambia County Board of Education members Willie Grissett Jr. and Coleman Wallace, ECHS Principal Dennis Fuqua, and Atmore City Council members Chris Harrison and Jerome Webster.

Jackson has been at the helm of the Aliceville program for two years. According to information posted on the Alabama High School football Historical Society website, his coaching record at the school is 19-7, including playoff appearances both years.

The county school board is expected to accept the committee’s recommendation and formally hire Jackson during its Thursday meeting at W.S. Neal Elementary School.