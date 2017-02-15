Nettles honored in CIA program

Montreal Nettles, an Escambia County Middle School eighth-grader, was recognized in the Character in Action Program (CIA) Monday, February 13.

The CIA program is intended to recognize exemplary character and good citizenship among high school and middle school students in Escambia County. CIA is a partnership with the Escambia County Juvenile Court and the Escambia County School Board. The program began with high schools only, but has been expanded to include middle schools. In fact, Montreal was the first ECMS student honored.

To be nominated, a young person must be a current student in a high school or middle school in the Escambia County school system or the Brewton city school system. Any teacher, counselor or administrator may nominate a student.

Escambia County Circuit Judge and Juvenile Judge Dave Jordan presented Montreal with a certificate and a CIA t-shirt.

In honoring Montreal, Judge Jordan said, “We do this to recognize students who do things the right way in school and who are not in trouble.”

Montreal said he’d like to join the military after graduating from high school.

In addition to Judge Jordan, others attending the presentation were Cordia Lee, ECMS 7th/8th grade guidance counselor; and the CIA team, Misty Kelly, Juvenile Probation Officer; Karean Reynolds, Escambia County Children’s Policy Council, Project Turnaround Coordinator; Martesha Lee, Project Turnaround Coordinator.