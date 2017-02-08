Honoring the fallen

Mickey Powell of Flomaton wants to make sure our fallen servicemen and -women are not forgotten. Occasionally, he sends us a notice of a sad anniversary. We haven’t been running these in the paper – but we need to. Lest we forget …

WO Johnson M. Milligan, US Army, from Atmore

We are remembering you on this very sad day, January 25 1967, 50 long years ago. You have served Christ well, young man. You were only 23 years old and served “B” TRP 7th SQDN 17th Calvary 1st Aviation BDE US Army Pleiku Province as a helicopter pilot in a little old war ravaged country called Vietnam. You were there only 3 months and 15 – an awful and trying time in your short life.

You served your great country holding your head higher than we do today. You didn’t whine, you didn’t whimper. you cried and you prayed. you did your duty, you followed orders, you stood tall just like we all did during that time in our life when we were all scared to death beyond imagination in Vietnam. You sure didn’t run when you were called by our country for your service.

Rest in Peace WO Johnson Milligan at Mt. Weaver Cemetery, Brewton, Alabama. Your name is on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Arlington, Va. P35E Line 034.

SP4 Donald Smith, US Army KIA Vietnam, from Brewton

We are remembering you on this very sad day January 14, 1971, 46 long years ago. You were called and you served for our great nation and the 560th LT Maint Co. 62nd Maint BN 45th GS Group, Army SPT CMD Qui Nhon, Vietnam.

You gave your all and now you are serving Christ well, young man. You had turned 21 when you left us. You served our country well for a very short time holding your head higher than most do today in a war ravaged far away little country called Vietnam. There for so little time during an awful, trying time in your young life. You didn’t whine, you didn’t whimper. You cried, and you prayed, you followed orders, did your duty and stood tall just like we all did during the Vietnam War. We, like you were scared to death. Now You are serving Christ forever. You were called and you left your family and a lot of people who love you in Brewton, Alabama. We are still cherishing your memories.

Rest in Peace SP4 Donald Smith at Baptist Hill Cemetery, Brewton, Alabama You are in our hearts and on the Vietnam Memorial Wall In Arlington, Va. P05W Line 044.

SSG James C. Kendricks, US Army, from East Brewton

We are remembering you on this very sad day, January 2, 1967, 50 long years ago. You have served Christ well, young man. You were 29 years old and served ADV Team 4, HQ, MACV Advisors, MACV, in a little, run down war ravaged country named Vietnam.

You served your country holding your head higher than we do. Only there 2 months and 6 – long, awful and trying times in your life. You didn’t whine. You didn’t whimper. You sure didn’t run when you were called by our great country for your service. You cried, you prayed, you did your duty, you followed orders. You stood tall just like we all did during that time in our life when we were all scared to death beyond imagination.

Rest in Peace SSG James Kendricks at Fort Crawford Cemetery, East Brewton Alabama. Your name is on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Arlington, Va. P13E Line 110.

PFC Allen T. Merritt IV, US Marines, Atmore

We are remembering you on this very sad day, February 2, 1967, 49 long years ago. You have served Christ well, young man. You were 19 years old and served as a Rifleman “B” 1st BN. 5th Marine 1st MARDIV 111 MAF in a little, run down war ravaged country called Vietnam.

You served your country holding your head higher than we do. Only there 19 long days – an awful and trying time in your life. You didn’t whine. You didn’t whimper. You sure didn’t run when you were called by our great country for your service. You cried, you prayed, you did your duty, you followed orders, you stood tall just like we all did during that time in our life when we were all scared to death beyond imagination. We salute you.

Rest in Peace PFC Allen Merritt at Fort Oak Hill, Atmore, Alabama. Your name is on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Arlington Va. P36E Line 078.