Retired Olympian Gabor Mate demonstrates to track and field athletes from Escambia Academy, Escambia County High School and J.U. Blacksher High how to properly hurl a discus during the Lions Club of Atmore-sponsored Olympic Throws Clinic conducted at EA last Thursday (January 26). Mate competed for Hungary in the discus toss during three Olympics competitions, 2000 in Sydney, Australia; 2004 in Athens, Greece; and 2008 in Beijing, China.

News photo by Ditto Gorme