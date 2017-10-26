Arrest made in Wednesday convenience store robberies

An Atmore man was arrested on numerous charges, including the predawn armed robberies of three local convenience stores, after he crashed the stolen truck that was used in the commission of the crimes.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks reported Thursday morning that James Ronald Marshall Jr., age not provided, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with three counts each of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft of property.

Marshall is charged in connection with the vehicle theft, as well as robberies that were reported at the Circle K on West Nashville Avenue, the Circle K on North Main Street and the Shell Station on East Nashville Avenue.

The first curb-store stick-up occurred shortly before 2:15 a.m., and the second about 20 minutes later. The third was reported less than two hours after the second. In each, the suspect wore a Halloween mask to hide his identity.

While APD officers were questioning witnesses and securing the scene at the Shell Station, police dispatchers received a phone call from a person who reported that a man driving a silver truck had crashed on Sardis Church Road. The caller also noted that the driver was wearing clothing that matched the description provided by clerks at the three stores.

Officers responded to the crash scene and discovered that the wrecked vehicle had been earlier reported stolen from a residence on Beacon Lane. Marshall was the only occupant in the truck, and police found cash, firearms and some electronics items in the vehicle or at the scene of the crash.