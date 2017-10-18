Mark your calendar

Toyz for Kidz auction

The annual LA Bikers Toyz for Kidz auction hosted by PeeWee and Annie Powell will be held Thursday, October 19, at the PWC building, 106 East Avenue. Get together starts at 6, auction at 7.

There are tons of items to bid on with the proceeds used to buy Christmas presents for families who might not otherwise have a merry Christmas.

Gifts are delivered during the LA Bikers Toyz for Kidz ride in December.

Peanut boil

Atmore VFW Auxiliary will hold a peanut boil Saturday, October 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the vacant lot next to the Diamond Shell station, corner of Hwy. 31 and Medical Park Drive.

This is the Auxiliary’s last peanut boil of the season.

Trinity Blessing of the Animals

Trinity Episcopal will host a casual non-denominational Blessing of the Animals on church grounds at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 23. The service, which honors St. Francis of Assisi, Patron Saint of Animals, was rescheduled from Saturday, September 30.

All animals must either be on leashes or in crates. Snakes, lizards, etc., must be enclosed in containers, please.

Trinity is located behind Bondurant Hardware on the corner of S. Carney and W. Church streets.

Haunted House 2017

The YMCA and Greater Escambia Council for the Arts are sponsoring Haunted House 2017, Friday, Saturday, and Monday, October 27, 28, and 30.

The time for young children is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., each night. Teens and adults may come from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ticket price is $5, non-refundable.

Haunted House 2017 will be located at the YMCA, 501 S. Pensacola Avenue, Atmore.

Atmore News Halloween pics

Be sure to come by Heritage Park Halloween night, October 31, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., to have pictures made by Ditto Gorme. Pictures will run in the November 8 issue of Atmore News. There is no charge to have pictures taken for the paper, but packages will be available for order. If you order pictures, look for a notice in Atmore News and on Facebook page when the pictures may be picked up.

We have dozens of pictures that were ordered and paid for, but never picked up. These go back several years.