The last four shows of “To Kill a Mockingbird” are Thursday through Saturday, October 5-7, 7 p.m. nightly; Sunday, October 8, 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at Atmore News, 128 S. Main Street, 251-368-6397.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” is directed by Phil Johnson. Sharon Poulsen is assistant director.