Consolidation vote passed – UPDATED 6/30/17

The Escambia County Board of Education voted in a special meeting Thursday morning to consolidate A.C. Moore Elementary School with Rachel Patterson Elementary and Escambia County Middle School.

Board member Cindy Jackson was absent. The vote was 5 “yes” with board member David Nolin casting the only “no” vote.

Pre-K and 3rd grade will attend Rachel Patterson, and the 4th grade will attend the middle school.

The consolidation takes place in the coming school year.

***Fourth-grade students attending Escambia County Middle School in the 2017-18 school year are asked to wear blue uniform shirts as they would have at A.C. Moore Elementary.

For more on the consolidation and vote see the July 5 edition of Atmore News.