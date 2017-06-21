Juvenile shooter sought

Atmore police continued this week their search for a 17-year-old juvenile who is accused of last week’s shooting of a Georgia man who was visiting an Atmore resident.

APD Chief Chuck Brooks said this week that a warrant has been issued charging the unnamed juvenile, who is believed to be in hiding, with attempted murder.

According to a press release issued by Brooks, police were sent to Patterson Street Apartments around 10:30 p.m. last Wednesday (June 14) in response to a report that a male subject had been shot at one of the apartments.

The investigation into the incident led police to the discovery that a juvenile, wearing a hoodie and armed with a handgun, walked up to the apartment and demanded that a McDonough, Ga., man – Keylen Anthony Jones, age not provided – come outside.

According to witnesses, Jones left the apartment and was immediately struck in the head by the armed juvenile. He reportedly turned and attempted to run back into the apartment, at which time the juvenile fired a round that struck Jones in the right side.

The juvenile gunman then fled the scene, witnesses told police.

The shooting victim was taken to Atmore Community Hospital, where he received preliminary treatment for his wound. He was later transported to University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, where he reportedly remains.

According to Alabama Criminal Code, attempted murder is a Class A felony, “a violent crime or crime that involves danger to another person.” An adult convicted of such a crime could receive a prison sentence of “at least 10 years and up to 99 years or life.” Such a charge also brings the possibility of a fine of “up to $60,000.”

Brooks, who said police have not yet determined a motive for the local shooting, would not comment on the possibility that the juvenile suspect might be tried as an adult.