Enon Baptist to honor retiring pastor

The congregation of Enon Baptist Church is planning a retirement reception for their pastor, the Rev. C.L. Langford, who has led the church for the past eight years.

The reception is set for Saturday, March 11, from 2 p.m.to 4 p.m., at Enon Baptist on Old Stage Road, Goodway. No gifts, please. The congregation asks only that you come and enjoy this time of fellowship.

Rev. Langford began his ministry as assistant pastor and song leader at South Central Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. He was pastor of Fifth Street Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona and went back to South Central Baptist as pastor. He pastored Atmore Baptist Temple, and founded and pastored Calvary Baptist in Atmore. He came out of retirement to serve the pulpit at Enon Baptist.

Rev. Langford’s last day in the pulpit at Enon will be Sunday, March 12, eight years to the day when he preached his first sermon as the church’s pastor.