Obituaries for the week of February 22, 2017

John Alfred Johnson, Sr.

Mr. John Alfred Johnson, Sr., age 68, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 in Atmore, Ala.

He was a native of Mobile, Ala. and had resided in McDavid, Fla. for the past twenty years. He was of the Holiness faith.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Cecelia “C.K.” Johnson of Pensacola, Fla.; one son, John Alfred (Brenda) Johnson, Jr. of Bay Minette, Ala.; two sisters, Lena Byrd of Huxford, Ala. and Maxine Welch of Rabun, Ala.; one grandson, Nathan Thompson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial followed at Sullivan Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Angelia Hanks Nelson

Mrs. Angelia Hanks Nelson, age 47, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Jay, Fla. She was a native of Century, Fla. and has resided in Jay most of her life. She was a die-hard Auburn, Pittsburgh Steelers, Notre Dame and NASCAR fan. She attended Ebenezer Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas C. Hanks.

Mrs. Nelson is survived by her mother, Betty Hanks of Jay, FL; husband, Devon Nelson of Jay,; one son, Paul T. Black of Milton, Fla.; two daughters, Candace Black (Tarrance Wright) of Century and Courtney Black of Jay; one brother, Matt (Sam) Hanks of Flomaton, Ala.; five grandchildren, Taryanna Wright, Tarrance Wright, Jr., Tylen Wright, Aiden Black and Thomas Devon Black; two brothers-in-law, Keith (Dana) Nelson of Elberta, Ala. and Wendell (Pamela) Nelson of Addison, Texas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Buddy and Marjorie Nelson of Century.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Assembly of God Church with Rev. Bobby Carnley officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Jay, Fla.

The family received friends Monday, February 20, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Johnny Wayne Griffis, William Inman, Chris Fowler, Jimmy Daniel Wood, Matt Hanks and Allen Inman.

Honorary pallbearers were Keith Nelson and Wendell Nelson.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Angela Johnson Montgomery

Ms. Angela Johnson Montgomery, age 52, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Joyce Goldenberg Inpatient Residence Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 24, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Mt Olive Baptist Church.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Joseph Delawrence, Jr.

Mr. Joseph Delawrence, Jr. of Brewton, Ala., passed away Friday, February 17, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.